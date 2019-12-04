Connect with us

The Weeknd Is Back To “Heartless” Ways In New Music Video

You can’t tame The Weeknd!

Published

14 hours ago

on

YouTube

The Weeknd has dropped his latest music video for “Heartless.” This comes following two other new tracks which was released last week.

“Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights,” are the most recent songs of his to be out since the EP “My Dear Melancholy,” which was released in March 2018, as well as the singers 2016 full-length LP “Starboy”.

Watch the music video for “Heartless” here.

