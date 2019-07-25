Connect with us

The Weeknd To Star Alongside Adam Sandler And More In New Crime Thriller ‘Uncut Gems’

Who knew the Weeknd could act?!

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Weeknd is set to make his film debut later this year. Uncut Gems has cast the Starboy artist, alongside Adam Sandler in the crime thriller set in NYC’s diamond district, which is slated for release on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), according to IMDb.

Set in the Diamond District of New York City, the film follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Image result for uncut gems trailer

The 135-minute film has a decorated cast outside of Sandler and The Weeknd that includes former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield, Noa Fisher, and more. Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie both serve as co-directors of Uncut Gemswhich will eventually find its way to you know it one of the biggest streaming sites in the world.

Related image

Look for the first trailer to drop in September!

The Weeknd To Star Alongside Adam Sandler And More In New Crime Thriller 'Uncut Gems'

Who knew the Weeknd could act?!
