The Weeknd’s Selena Gomez Inspired Song Might Be Coming Really soon!

Is someone still not over their ex?!

Published

10 hours ago

on

The Weeknd might be dropping a SelGo inspired song called, ‘Like Selena’!

According to E! News, the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker registered a song called “Like Selena” in the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers directory (ASCAP), which could definitely be about his 10-month relationship with “Lose You to Love Me” singer that ended in October 2017.

It looks like The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — isn’t done singing about his former love even though they both went back to their respective exes, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber, after their split.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Canadian crooner has seemingly written a song about his romance with Gomez. Months after their breakup, The Weeknd released his album My Dear Melancholy and many believe “Call Out My Name” is also about the pop star. The track features lyrics like, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” which led listeners to question whether he considered giving Gomez a kidney when she needed a transplant in 2017.

We’ll just have to wait for “Like Selena” to be released before we know for sure.

Don’t worry the wait shouldn’t be to long, as The Weeknd has  teased new music was coming  by sharing a single black-and-white image on Instagram.

We can’t wait!

