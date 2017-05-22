The Winners List : 2017 Billboard Music Awards

It’s a wrap for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens!
It’s the event that recognizes artists who have topped the charts in the past 12 months for their hits, lyrics, beats and accomplishments.
A big congratulations to Drake who won 13 trophies, beating Adele’s record of 12 trophies in 2012.
If you missed out on who won, here are the list of winners!
Top Artist
WINNER: Drake
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
WINNER: Zayn
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Top Duo/Group
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist
WINNER: Drake
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist
WINNER: Drake
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist
WINNER: BTS
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
J.Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
WINNER: Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough
The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)
The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)
Flume Skin
Kygo Cloud Nine
Top Hot 100 Song
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Selling Song
WINNER: Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Radio Song
WINNER: Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
WINNER: Desiigner “Panda”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Collaboration
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top R&B Song:
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration
WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top Rap Song
WINNER: Desiigner “Panda”
Drake “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration
WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”
Top Rock Song
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors “Unsteady”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”