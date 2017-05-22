The Winners List : 2017 Billboard Music Awards

It’s a wrap for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens!

It’s the event that recognizes artists who have topped the charts in the past 12 months for their hits, lyrics, beats and accomplishments.

A big congratulations to Drake who won 13 trophies, beating Adele’s record of 12 trophies in 2012.

If you missed out on who won, here are the list of winners!

Top Artist

WINNER: Drake

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Justin Bieber

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

WINNER: Zayn

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Top Duo/Group

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist

WINNER: Drake

Beyoncé

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

WINNER: Drake

The Chainsmokers

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

WINNER: Drake

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist

WINNER: Drake

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist

WINNER: BTS

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

J.Cole

Desiigner

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

WINNER: Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

WINNER: Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough

The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)

The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)

Flume Skin

Kygo Cloud Nine



Top Hot 100 Song

WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Selling Song

WINNER: Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Radio Song

WINNER: Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”



Top Streaming Song (Video)

WINNER: Desiigner “Panda”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Collaboration

WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration

WINNER: Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Rap Song

WINNER: Desiigner “Panda”

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration

WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Top Rock Song

WINNER: Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”