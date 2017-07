The Europabrücke has been dubbed the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge! The ribbon-thin bridge opened in a town called Zermatt in Switzerland. The bridge is 85m high and roughly 500m long.

According to the Zermatt Tourist Board, it is the world’s longest although a 405m bridge in Reutte, Austria is 110m above the ground.

The bridge weighs eight tonnes due to the cables and is specially equipped to prevent the bridge from swinging.

Would you put this on your bucket list?