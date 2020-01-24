The Wuhan Virus: What Is It And Is There A Cause For Alarm?

And it seems that the virus, named after the Chinese city it originated from, will continue to spread.

New Straits Times

According to Business Insider, China estimates their people will take three billion trips to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year, in what is the largest annual human migration in the world.

Wuhan, however, has been placed under quarantine by local disease control authorities The quarantine order that begins today, 23 January, stops all public transportation from coming into or leaving the city and grounds all planes at the Wuhan airport.