The Wuhan Virus: What Is It And Is There A Cause For Alarm?

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

5 hours ago

on

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 21: Chinese children wear protective masks as they wait to board trains at Beijing Railway station before the annual Spring Festival on January 21, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to nearly 300 in mainland China Tuesday as health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday and cases have been reported in other parts of Asia including in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

As of Wednesday, 22 January, the mysterious virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 17 and infected more than 544 people

And it seems that the virus, named after the Chinese city it originated from, will continue to spread.

 New Straits Times

According to Business Insider, China estimates their people will take three billion trips to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year, in what is the largest annual human migration in the world.

Wuhan, however, has been placed under quarantine by local disease control authorities

The quarantine order that begins today, 23 January, stops all public transportation from coming into or leaving the city and grounds all planes at the Wuhan airport.

Although it has yet to reach Malaysia’s shores, we should be prepared with information about the virus to prevent further spread of infection:

1. What is the Wuhan virus?

Image from CNNCNN

The Wuhan virus, officially named 2019-nCOV, is a new virus – a strain never identified in humans until Chinese authorities first reported cases of it in December last year

