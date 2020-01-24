Entertainment
The Wuhan Virus: What Is It And Is There A Cause For Alarm?
By Says – May Vin Ang
As of Wednesday, 22 January, the mysterious virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 17 and infected more than 544 people
And it seems that the virus, named after the Chinese city it originated from, will continue to spread.
According to Business Insider, China estimates their people will take three billion trips to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year, in what is the largest annual human migration in the world.
Wuhan, however, has been placed under quarantine by local disease control authorities
The quarantine order that begins today, 23 January, stops all public transportation from coming into or leaving the city and grounds all planes at the Wuhan airport.
Although it has yet to reach Malaysia’s shores, we should be prepared with information about the virus to prevent further spread of infection:
1. What is the Wuhan virus?
The Wuhan virus, officially named 2019-nCOV, is a new virus – a strain never identified in humans until Chinese authorities first reported cases of it in December last year
Continue reading here!
