Here’s your chance to win passes to The xx! Name one song of The xx and tell us why you want to watch want to watch them live. And stand a chance to win a pair of passes to The xx. *Terms and Conditions apply Full Name (required) IC Number (required) Contact Number (required) Address (required) Email Address (required) Name one song of The xx (required) "I want to watch them live because..." (no more than 20 words) (required) I hereby certify that I have read, understood and agreed to the Fly FM's Terms and Conditions , Personal Data Protection Notice and obtained the necessary consent of the third party for the processing of their personal data. Share this page on: