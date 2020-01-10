Connect with us

There’s Emotional Baggage. And Then There’s This Guy.

By Says – Tamara Jayne

Published

7 hours ago

on

Image from China Live/YouTubeChina Live/YouTube

Travelling can be exhausting. Especially after a long flight, the last thing you want to do is queue up at an airport baggage scanner.

That’s probably how this guy felt after returning home from a flight in Beijing, China.

It was just too much hassle to remove his winter jacket. So he did what most of us have probably thought of doing at some point.

Image from China Live/YouTubeChina Live/YouTube

After putting his bag on the belt, the man casually flopped himself onto the scanner and went through it as if he was just another piece of luggage.

Although the officer immediately stopped the belt from moving, the man came out the other end like he hadn’t done anything wrong.

