These Are The Items You Cannot Bring Into Australia Beginning 2019

Beginning 17th April those travelling to Australia may have their visas shortened or even cancelled if they fail to declare forbidden items to customs.

Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) Australia reported on Tuesday, 16 April, that the new rule has come into execution to fortify that the country’s agriculture and wildlife are kept away and safe from harmful pests and diseases.

Failing to stating the items or making a false statement on the Incoming Passenger card can make you a subject to civil penalties, or be prosecuted, fined more than AUD420,000, roughly RM1.2 million! Also/or imprisoned for up to 10 years, and get criminal record.

So if you are planning a trip to the world’s largest island and the world’s smallest continent, here’s a checklist of things you must mention or are prohibited from bringing into Australia:

Dairy and egg products

Cheese, butter, and other dairy products must be declared to Immigration authorities upon arrival.

Plants and plant-related materials

Live plants, soil mud, and clay are not permitted.

Medicine and substances

Steroids are prohibited from being brought into Australia. Substances such as hormones and kava, and personal medicines and sedatives must have permits and be declared. Vitamins, supplements, tobacco, cigarettes, and alcohol must also be declared.

Fruits, vegetables, and tea

Fresh and preserved fruit and vegetables must be declared.

Nuts, seeds, beans, and grains

Grains like rice and nut products must be declared. This also includes noodles and pasta.

Meat items, seafood, and poultry

Fish, meat (canned and uncanned), and prawns and other seafood that comply with regulations must be declared upon arrival.

Live animals, animal equipment, and food

Only selected live animals from approved countries are allowed to be imported into Australia.

Miscellaneous items including: camping and sports equipment, camping footwear, and fake designer goods

Hiking boots, fishing equipment, and anything else that can be contaminated with soil, seeds, or water must be declared.

Seasonal or festive items

The Australian Border Force requires anything related to festivals to be declared before arrival.

Nevertheless, enjoy your trip down under!