These Are The Richest K-Pop Groups As Of Now

It’s no secret that K-pop is one of the most lucrative industries in the world and has even been hailed as “South Korea’s Greatest Export” by TIME magazine.

With billions of music views racked up on YouTube, the Big Four entertainment companies raking in almost US$1 billion in combined earnings, and K-pop acts such as BTS being valued at more than US$3.6 billion to the country’s economy every year, it only shows the power and money-making ability of the industry. If you want a more thorough understanding of the K-pop industry.

1. BTS

At the top of the list is K-pop phenomenon BTS — the seven-member boy band consisting of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V.

2. TWICE

Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, the girl group earns second place on the list thanks to their many lucrative endorsement deals, on top of strong album and concert sales, reports Money.

3. BLACKPINK