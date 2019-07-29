These “Stranger Things” Shoes Have A Ton Of Hidden Messages

Netflix understands that after an eight-hour binge, viewers leave their couches with a Stranger Things-shaped hole in their hearts that needs filling. And thanks to the numerous collaborations they’ve dropped, you can fill yours with really cool merch.



You can shop Hopper’s cutting-edge pink shirt, Eleven’s graphic button-up, and now, Nike has announced an epic sneaker filled with secret hidden messages.

At San Francisco Comic Con, Nike released an exclusive Stranger Things sneaker with lots of hidden messages. The Air Tailwind 79 sneakers were sold only at the event and aren’t available for purchase (sorry, y’all).

Hypebeast reports that San Francisco Comic Con, Stranger Things unveiled the limited-edition sneaker in collaboration with streetwear retailer, BAIT. At first peek, they look like your typical trainers. But if you look a little deeper, fans are finding some really cool hidden details, that even Bob the Brain might not have noticed.

For example: if you take a lighter to the back of the heel, it burns away the fabric to reveal the Stranger Things logo.

Or when you pull the insoles out it reveals the top-secret Russian code from the show and handwritten notes! One of the notes presumably written by Dustin reads: “Suzie — do you copy??”

Sorry sneakerheads, these one of a kind designs are exclusive to only Comic Con and can’t be purchased anywhere else.