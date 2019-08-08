Things You Didn’t Know About Shawn Mendes

Via Extra

Shawn Mendes is another year older!

The star has been accomplishing a lot for the past few years, creating new music and touring around the world. He’s got a lot on his plate, especially now with rumoured new Beau, Camila Cabello. But today, we won’t talk much about his love story, because today is his day! The “Stitches” singer is celebrating his 21st birthday.- Woohoo!

In the spirit of his birthday we’ll celebrate it with a few things you probably didn’t know about the star.

Shawn’s real name is Shawn Peter Raul Mendes.

He was born on 8th August 1998 in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Via Timetoast

He is 6’2″ (1.87 meters) tall.- Fushooo

Via YouTube

The 22 year old’s fame came from the video-sharing app Vine.

Back then, He would share six-second snippets of him singing renditions of popular songs. And just month after entering vine, the singer gained millions of subscribers, and views for each of his videos.

Advertisement

Via Giphy

If Shawn wasn’t a singer he would’ve wanted to become an actor!

He’s acted in CW’s TV series called Wanheda, in 2016.

Via imdb

He started learning the guitar at age 13.

The singer actually taught himself to play the guitar through videos on YouTube.

Via Giphy

Shawn got verified on Twitter the same day he got signed to Island Records.

Because that’s how much people love him!

Via Giphy

The “Treat You Better”singer is no fan of ladybugs.

Via PopBuzz

Happy birthday Shawn!