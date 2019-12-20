Connect with us
This 8-Year-Old Made Over RM107 Million In 2019 Through His YouTube Channel

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

8 hours ago

on

Ryan is eight and this year, he made more than USD26 million

That’s RM107,655,600 when converted to local currency.

Image from TVOvermindTVOvermind

A YouTuber with his channel called “Ryan’s World“, the eight-year-old is this year’s top YouTube earner. In fact, Ryan was also the top YouTube earner in 2018 with USD22 million (RM91 million).

According to Forbes, his YouTube channel was created when Ryan was three years old. He has since risen to fame with his unboxing videos.

Image result for Ryan KajiTubefilter.com

Forbes, in a list titled the Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2019 published on Wednesday, wrote:

“Ryan now has a line of branded toys, clothing and home goods sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, a spin-off television show on Nickelodeon, and a deal with Hulu to repackage his videos.”

