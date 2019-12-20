Entertainment
This 8-Year-Old Made Over RM107 Million In 2019 Through His YouTube Channel
By Says – Sadho Ram
Ryan is eight and this year, he made more than USD26 million
That’s RM107,655,600 when converted to local currency.
TVOvermind
A YouTuber with his channel called “Ryan’s World“, the eight-year-old is this year’s top YouTube earner. In fact, Ryan was also the top YouTube earner in 2018 with USD22 million (RM91 million).
According to Forbes, his YouTube channel was created when Ryan was three years old. He has since risen to fame with his unboxing videos.
Tubefilter.com
Forbes, in a list titled the Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2019 published on Wednesday, wrote:
“Ryan now has a line of branded toys, clothing and home goods sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, a spin-off television show on Nickelodeon, and a deal with Hulu to repackage his videos.”
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
The Famous Michelin-Starred Chicken Rice From Singapore Is Now Here In KL
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Watch: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2’ Official Trailer Is Finally Out
She's stuck in a love triangle!
This 8-Year-Old Made Over RM107 Million In 2019 Through His YouTube Channel
By Says - Sadho Ram
FamilyMart Kini Hidangkan Kuah ‘Kari Oden Syiok Giler’ Baru Yang Menyelerakan. Bestnya!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
Channing Tatum And Jessie J Have Broken Up After 1 Year Together
The two are still friends!