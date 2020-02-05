Connect with us

Social News

This Cat Looks Grumpier Than The Late Grumpy Cat And The Internet Is Losing It

Meow Meow is it’s name!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Siro0913/Imgur

If you loved the late Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, this kitty in Taiwan will fill the grouchy-looking, cat-craze void in your heart

The Internet is hailing Meow Meow as the new Grumpy Cat, after Tardar Sauce passed away in May last year at the age of seven.

Meow Meow lives in Taiwan and is under the care of a big-hearted human called Clare, according to Bored Panda.

Image from Instagram @the_cat_named_meowmeow Instagram @the_cat_named_meowmeow

Advertisement

A look at Meow Meow and you will know she is a force to be reckoned with

She is not your regular cat next door as she is a survivor of hyperthyroidism.

When she was hospitalised for treatment, she hated everyone who had visited her – as you can tell from the face – but that is what people love about her.

Image from Siro0913/ImgurSiro0913/Imgur

She is able to express her disgust for the world with such dignity. So much so that you would feel like saying sorry to her just by looking at the pictures now.

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Social News3 hours ago

This Cat Looks Grumpier Than The Late Grumpy Cat And The Internet Is Losing It

Meow Meow is it's name!
Entertainment4 hours ago

7 Love Songs To Tell Your Crush How You Feel

Starting to catch feelings?
Social News6 hours ago

Do West Malaysians Really Need A Passport To Visit Sabah And Sarawak? Here’s The Answer

Interesting!
Featured7 hours ago

Justin Bieber Releases Track List For ‘Changes’ Album

The album will drop on Valentine's Day!
Social News8 hours ago

Cornetto Black Hojicha Ice Cream Now Exists In Malaysia And It Has A Surprise Inside

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Advertisement
Advertisement