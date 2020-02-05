Social News
This Cat Looks Grumpier Than The Late Grumpy Cat And The Internet Is Losing It
Meow Meow is it’s name!
If you loved the late Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, this kitty in Taiwan will fill the grouchy-looking, cat-craze void in your heart
The Internet is hailing Meow Meow as the new Grumpy Cat, after Tardar Sauce passed away in May last year at the age of seven.
Meow Meow lives in Taiwan and is under the care of a big-hearted human called Clare, according to Bored Panda.
Instagram @the_cat_named_meowmeow
A look at Meow Meow and you will know she is a force to be reckoned with
She is not your regular cat next door as she is a survivor of hyperthyroidism.
When she was hospitalised for treatment, she hated everyone who had visited her – as you can tell from the face – but that is what people love about her.
She is able to express her disgust for the world with such dignity. So much so that you would feel like saying sorry to her just by looking at the pictures now.
