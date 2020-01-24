#FlyShareIt
This Is Why Grab Deducts Extra Money When You Pay With Your ATM Card
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
If you use Grab, you might have noticed that extra money was deducted from your account when you first started using it
Don’t be alarmed.
The “deducted cash” is a temporary pre-authorisation to verify your payment
Each time you register a new card onto the app, a pre-authorisation charge will apply…
