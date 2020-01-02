#FlyShareIt
This Japanese Artist Creates Mini Rooms In Power Sockets And They Are Adorable
By SAYS Liew Ashley
There’s just something about miniature things that make people smile.
Be it durians the size of your palms or a kopi bungkus keychain so small you can wear them as earrings, I’m pretty sure we can all agree that tiny things are too cute.
Recent Posts
A New Water Park Just Opened In Langkawi And It Has A 6-Storey Tall Water Slide!
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Hailee Steinfeld Finally Released Song ‘Wrong Direction’ About Ex Niall Horan
It has Niall written all over it!
Lebih 2k ‘Shares’, Chef Cilik Ini Kongsi Resepi ‘Sloppy Joe Casserole’ Mudah. Lazatnya!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
9,000KG Worth Of Trash Was Thrown All Over KL After New Year’s Eve Parties
By SAY Tamara Jayne
‘A Quiet Place 2’ Officlal Trailer Shows The Survivors On The Run Again
Shhhhh!