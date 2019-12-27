#FlyShareIt
This Malaysian All-Women Expedition Team Arrived At The South Pole On Christmas Day
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
While we enjoyed a public holiday, the ladies from the All Women Expedition to Antarctica (AWETA) team marched on and arrived at the South Pole at 2am Malaysian time yesterday, 25 December
The four-woman team started their journey on 18 December and were slated to complete their expedition on 3 January, reported New Straits Times.
