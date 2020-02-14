Social News
This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears
The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"
A Malaysian student who studies in Australia was recently kicked out by her landlord over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears
According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Halen – not her real name – returned to Perth on 4 February after celebrating Chinese New Year with her family in Malaysia.
When she walked up to her rented house, she saw her belongings were laid outside of the premise, along with a note that said she had been evicted.
Recent Posts
Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser
The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities
The premises were so dirty that it may put people's health at risk.
A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW
*Breathes heavily*
This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears
The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"
3 Beauty Gurus Released Gorgeous Makeup Collabs & Our Fragile Hearts Can’t Take It
Advertisement 1. Bretman Rock x Wet N’ Wild Beauty Jungle Rock Collection View this post on Instagram Advertisement Introducing the...