Connect with us

Social News

This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears

The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via New Straits Times

A Malaysian student who studies in Australia was recently kicked out by her landlord over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears

Advertisement

According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Halen – not her real name – returned to Perth on 4 February after celebrating Chinese New Year with her family in Malaysia.

When she walked up to her rented house, she saw her belongings were laid outside of the premise, along with a note that said she had been evicted.

Read more 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment27 mins ago

Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser

The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
Social News2 hours ago

Famous Stall In Bangsar That Sells RM3 Nasi Kandar Ordered To Close By Authorities

The premises were so dirty that it may put people's health at risk.
Entertainment3 hours ago

A Sam Smith And Demi Lovato Collaboration Could Be OTW

*Breathes heavily*
Social News4 hours ago

This Malaysian Student Was Evicted By Her Landlord In Australia Over Coronavirus Fears

The landlord said the student is"no longer welcome in this house"
Entertainment6 hours ago

3 Beauty Gurus Released Gorgeous Makeup Collabs & Our Fragile Hearts Can’t Take It

Advertisement 1. Bretman Rock x Wet N’ Wild Beauty Jungle Rock Collection View this post on Instagram Advertisement Introducing the...
Advertisement
Advertisement