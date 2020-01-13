#FlyShareIt
This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu
By SAYS Sadho Ram
Meet Noor Aziro bin Abdullah
A resident of Marang, Terengganu, Aziro wants to find a wife
So he put up a couple of public banners advertising himself in Terengganu…
Recent Posts
Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs
He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?
Just in time for Valentines!
KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”
By Says - Sadho Ram
This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu
By SAYS Sadho Ram
The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”
This is not what dreams are made of!