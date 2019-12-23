Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

This Restaurant In KL Serves Flowing Japanese Bamboo Noodles

By Says – Liew Ashley

Guys, it’s time to practice your chopstick skills if you plan to eat at this restaurant which serves its noodles flowing down a bamboo chute.

Flowing Japanese bamboo noodles, also called nagashi somen, is a cold noodle dish that’s typically served in Japan during the hot, sweltering summer time

Nagashi comes from the verb nagasu, which means to flow, while somen refers to white noodles made from wheat flour.

Luckily, you don’t have to fly all the way to Japan to try this

Image from Twitter @wanmuaazTwitter @wanmuaaz

All you need to do is pay a visit to Samira by Asian Terrace to have a unique nagashi somen experience, right here in Kuala Lumpur (KL)!

Located in Sentul West, this restaurant is surrounded by lush greenery, away from the hustle and bustle of the city to give you a serene dining experience

