Connect with us

Music

This Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is A Must-Listen

The “collab”we secretly wanted!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for selena gomez

Whoever this Andy Wu Musicland is, he/she is a freaking music prodigy!

Image result for selena gomez

Look at them now! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans just got an unexpected treat.

Image result for selena gomez lose you to love me

A new video mashup of the famous exes’ music is going viral—and you need to hear it to believe just how good it is. Made by the Andy Wu Musicland YouTube account, the remix combines Bieber’s 2015 hit “Sorry” with Gomez’s first No. 1 single “Lose You To Love Me,” which, of course, is about their breakup.

Advertisement

Image result for selena gomez lose you to love me

The track starts off by stacking Bieber’s lyrics on top of Gomez’s melody. As fans of the newlywed will recall, he sings, “You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try, but I don’t do too well with apologies / I hope I don’t run out of time could someone call a referee / ‘Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness.”

Image result for selena gomez lose you to love me

Now, it’s clear we needed to lose them to love this mashup. Check out the whole video to see how well their music videos mix together.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music6 hours ago

This Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is A Must-Listen

The "collab"we secretly wanted!
Music7 hours ago

Billie Eilish Got a Mullet And Fans Love It!

Should we all get mullets now?!
Entertainment9 hours ago

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin In ‘The Batman’

Just one step closer!
Music10 hours ago

Liam Payne Gives Harsh New Details About Zayn Leaving One Direction

"He didn't even say goodbye"
Entertainment11 hours ago

‘Bad Boys: For Life’ Drops Latest Trailer With OG Will Smith And Martin Lawrence

Bad boys, bad boys, whatchu gonna do?
Advertisement
Advertisement