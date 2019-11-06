This Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is A Must-Listen

Whoever this Andy Wu Musicland is, he/she is a freaking music prodigy!

Look at them now! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans just got an unexpected treat.

A new video mashup of the famous exes’ music is going viral—and you need to hear it to believe just how good it is. Made by the Andy Wu Musicland YouTube account, the remix combines Bieber’s 2015 hit “Sorry” with Gomez’s first No. 1 single “Lose You To Love Me,” which, of course, is about their breakup.

Advertisement

The track starts off by stacking Bieber’s lyrics on top of Gomez’s melody. As fans of the newlywed will recall, he sings, “You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try, but I don’t do too well with apologies / I hope I don’t run out of time could someone call a referee / ‘Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness.”

Now, it’s clear we needed to lose them to love this mashup. Check out the whole video to see how well their music videos mix together.