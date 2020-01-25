This Travel Data SIM Card Will Make Your Backpacking Adventures Easier & Cheaper!

Road Affairs

Backpacking is a great way to embark on an awesome travelling adventure. All you have are the things in your pack, the clothes you wear, and contents of your pockets – nothing to slow you down… or so you thought? Obviously, you’ll have your smartphone with you to help with safety, communication and logistics, but it’s basically useless without the most important feature – mobile data.

If you’re a fellow traveller, you would know how annoying it is to find a local SIM card as soon as you land – especially if you’re planning to stay at a certain place for only a few days before heading to the next country, and don’t get me started on data roaming charges! Those prices can definitely take out a good chunk of your budget too 🙁

Here are 3 things you need to know about AIRSIM:

1. All you need is just ONE card!

FB AIRSIM-MY

Just with one AIRSIM – you can use that same card for different destinations and occasions. The only thing that needs to be done is to select your destination and desired data package from the AIRSIM app prior to your every trip.

