This Video Proves That Tun M Has Better Dance Moves Than You
94, and not slowing down!
Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may be the oldest prime minister in the world right now but he certainly shows no signs of slowing down
A recent viral video captured the 94-year-old breaking out some dance moves at a charity event in Kuala Lumpur
