Thousands Flushed Down The Toilets

Swiss authorities are currently investigating reports that someone is flushing thousands of euros down the toilet in Geneva.

It was just months ago, that toilets near a bank vault were stuffed with chopped up euro bills. Later, more bills were found clogged at a nearby restaurant toilet.

In Switzerland, it’s not a crime to destroy banknotes however the European Union prohibits the destruction of large amounts of money.

A spokesperson for the Geneva prosecutor’s office said, “There must be something behind this story. That’s why we started an investigation.”

As the investigation is still going on, we are just going to have to wait and see who are behind this. But most importantly WHY are they doing this…