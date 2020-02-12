TikToker Teases S’poreans’ Panic-Buying By Showing Fully Stocked Grocery Store In KL

The 12-second-long TikTok video shows a man dancing in a supermarket with ample grocery goods for shoppers to buy.

“KL so calm,” reads a text that appears in the video, “If not enough, come to KL. Don’t worry still got stock.”

The viral video was posted by a Singaporean TV show director, Tawfik Daud, and it has garnered over 18,000 shares on Facebook since it went live last Saturday, 8 February.

Read more