Social News
TikToker Teases S’poreans’ Panic-Buying By Showing Fully Stocked Grocery Store In KL
What a difference!
A video teasing Singaporeans with fully stocked shelves at a grocery store in Kuala Lumpur has gone viral all over the Internet
The 12-second-long TikTok video shows a man dancing in a supermarket with ample grocery goods for shoppers to buy.
“KL so calm,” reads a text that appears in the video, “If not enough, come to KL. Don’t worry still got stock.”
The viral video was posted by a Singaporean TV show director, Tawfik Daud, and it has garnered over 18,000 shares on Facebook since it went live last Saturday, 8 February.
Recent Posts
Name A Cockroach After An Ex And This Zoo Will Help You Move On By Feeding It To An Animal
You do not even need to be in the United States, they will livestream the feeding!
Camila Cabello Is Your Cinderella In Upcoming Movie
The movie will be coming out next year!
TikToker Teases S’poreans’ Panic-Buying By Showing Fully Stocked Grocery Store In KL
What a difference!
Lana Condor Admits Stalking David Beckham At The Supermarket
And got caught!
METMalaysia: Avoid Beaches In Terengganu, Kelantan, And Pahang Due To Dangerous Weather
Stay safe!