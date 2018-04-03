All The Times Channing And Jenna Gave Us The Love Feels 

Not Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan!!! We can’t take anymore break ups!
It’s still so fresh and hard to take in the fact that Hollywood’s IT couple, have called it quits!
We’re still in denial and hoping that this, is just an April fools prank.
But let’s look at the positive side when things were sweet and love was still hopeful between the two!
Jenna Instagramed a photo of the two in a photo booth with a caption: 7 years…Awwwww!!
That time when Jenna imitated a dance move from Channing’s movie, “Magic Mike”.
The 37 year old, posts a seriously sweet picture and a message to his then wife:-
I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today –" The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh" there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!
Celebrating Channing’s birthday, Jenna took a photo and posted it on social media:-
“To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LIFER ❤❤❤
And ofcourse where it all began, from the “Step Up” movie! Channing made us believe in love at first sight when he first laid eyes on Jenna.
To be more precise, during the “Step Up” audition!
Could this have been the way they ended things???
Source: Youtube