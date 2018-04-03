All The Times Channing And Jenna Gave Us The Love Feels 

Not Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan!!! We can’t take anymore break ups!

It’s still so fresh and hard to take in the fact that Hollywood’s IT couple, have called it quits!

We’re still in denial and hoping that this, is just an April fools prank.

But let’s look at the positive side when things were sweet and love was still hopeful between the two!

Jenna Instagramed a photo of the two in a photo booth with a caption: 7 years…Awwwww!!

That time when Jenna imitated a dance move from Channing’s movie, “Magic Mike”.

The 37 year old, posts a seriously sweet picture and a message to his then wife:-

Celebrating Channing’s birthday, Jenna took a photo and posted it on social media:-

“To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LIFER ❤❤❤

And ofcourse where it all began, from the “Step Up” movie! Channing made us believe in love at first sight when he first laid eyes on Jenna.

To be more precise, during the “Step Up” audition!

Could this have been the way they ended things???

Source: Youtube