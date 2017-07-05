Tips for Removing Stubborn Stains

Wearing white tops can be super scary. Imagine all the stains that could get on it, like curry, coffee or even your makeup! Don’t fear because here’s a list of stubborn stains that you can get rid of without any hassle.

1.Ink

To remove ink stains from colored clothes, an overnight milk bath will often do the trick. Just soak the affected garment in milk overnight and launder as usual the next day. Source: www.rd.com

2.Coffee

Rinse the stain with cold water. Just run the cloth under the cold tap through the back of the stain for three to five minutes. Gently rub the stain every minute – repeat until the stain comes off. However if there’s still stain on the cloth, just rub in a small amount of liquid detergent while the surface is still moist. Set aside for a few minutes and rinse. Source: www.goodhousekeeping.com

3. Lipstick

Use hairspray! However be sure to test it out on a small area of your garment first. First spray the hairspray onto the lipstick stain and set it aside for 15 minutes. Then take a clean cloth and dip in warm water. Once your done, wipe the hairspray off the stain with the cloth and wash the fabric as usual. Source: www.cleanipedia.com

4. Tumeric or Curry

Oh no! You’ve spilled curry on your favorite top! Don’t cry, all you have to do is to get a good laundry detergent, apply a bit of liquid detergent directly on the stain and gently rub it in. You can also let the garment soak in a basin or sink in cold water with a bit more detergent – then wash the garment as usual.

For turmeric stain removal, simply slice a lemon in half, squeeze it onto the stain and leave it for an hour. Then wash as per usual. Source: www.cleanipedia.com

5. Blood

To remove fresh bloodstains from clothing or furniture, make a paste of water and talcum powder and apply it to the spot. When it dries, brush away the stain. You can substitute cornstarch or cornmeal if you are out of talcum powder! Source: www.rd.com