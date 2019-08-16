Connect with us
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Drops Premiere Date And…Another Sequel

Hint: It comes on the month of love

11 hours ago

Image result for to all the boys i loved before 2

Via Netflix

Our favourite on-screen couple is going to sprinkle us with lots of love for Valentine’s Day 2020.

On Thursday, Netflix posted on the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Instagram account of cast members Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher announcing the premiere date for the upcoming sequel, and also little surprise that a third movie is currently in production.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You premieres on Netflix on February 12, 2020.

We have some news… 💌📭 . . To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You premieres Feb 12 AND To All the Boys: Always & Forever, Lara Jean is in production!

The third movie is called To All the Boys: Always & Forever, Lara Jean.  However, there was no mention on when the third movie will be released.

