Toddler In Pahang Viciously Attacked By Wild Monkey At Hawker Stall
By SAYS Yap Wan Xiang
A three-year-old toddler was attacked by a stray monkey at a row of food stalls in Pahang last Thursday, 2 December
According to New Straits Times, toddler Syed Nur Akif Rizqi Syed Ahmad was attacked at the roadside of Jalan Muadzam Shah, Rombin, at 3.30pm. The incident was witnessed by a food stall operator.
