Tokyo Employs Waiters with Dementia

The eatery called “The Restaurant of Order Mistakes” is not your usual kind of restaurant. The warning has been given that what you order is not necessarily what you get.

The pop-up restaurant in Tokyo’s Toyosu district in Japan, has waiters who all have dementia and Alzheimers.

The purpose of this unique concept was to raise awareness of dementia with hope that it will help customers be more patient with them.

In addition to this, the culinary experience allows an opportunity for dementia patients to engage with other members of society in a fun way!

Mizuho Kudo, a food blogger, shared her experience by writing that she had initially ordered a hamburger but received a plate of dumplings instead. The dumplings were delicious, though!

The pop-up restaurant was on trial period for two days but they are currently planning for another pop-up event in September to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day.