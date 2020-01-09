Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

Tokyo, London, And HK Are Urging People To Stop Standing On One Side Of The Escalator

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via Twitter @abong2890 Twitter @feeqaabdullah

For years, we’ve been trying to “educate” Malaysians to stand on one side of the escalator so others could pass

Advertisement
Image from Lowyat.NET

Image via Lowyat.NET

Image from Do Don't Don't Do/Wordpress

Image via Do Don’t Don’t Do/Wordpress

However, other major cities are doing the exact opposite by encouraging people to stop the general practice

 

Read more 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment43 mins ago

“Playing With Fire” Review

The feel good movie you need
Entertainment44 mins ago

Dress Your Pets In Cute Lion Costumes To Divert The Usual “Why You No Kids Yet” Questions

By Says - Tamara Jayne
Music2 hours ago

Selena Gomez’s New Album ‘Rare’ Accidentally Released Days Early In Well Known US Store

The album is not even out yet!
Entertainment3 hours ago

A Grab Driver Travelled Over 200KM To Return A Wallet That His Passenger Left In His Car

By Says - May Vin Ang
#FlyShareIt5 hours ago

Our Ringgit Is Weakening Because Of The Prospect Of War In The Middle East

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Advertisement
Advertisement