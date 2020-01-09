#FlyShareIt
Tokyo, London, And HK Are Urging People To Stop Standing On One Side Of The Escalator
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
For years, we’ve been trying to “educate” Malaysians to stand on one side of the escalator so others could pass
However, other major cities are doing the exact opposite by encouraging people to stop the general practice
Recent Posts
“Playing With Fire” Review
The feel good movie you need
Dress Your Pets In Cute Lion Costumes To Divert The Usual “Why You No Kids Yet” Questions
By Says - Tamara Jayne
Selena Gomez’s New Album ‘Rare’ Accidentally Released Days Early In Well Known US Store
The album is not even out yet!
A Grab Driver Travelled Over 200KM To Return A Wallet That His Passenger Left In His Car
By Says - May Vin Ang
Our Ringgit Is Weakening Because Of The Prospect Of War In The Middle East
By SAYS Sadho Ram