Tom Hardy Confirmed For Venom 2 And Tom Holland ‘Might’ Be In It
Venom 2 has confirmed that it’s returning
Via YouTube
Despite the poor ratings, Venom 2 has confirmed that it’s returning for another sequel.
Tom Hardy is also set to return to the role of Symbiote-stricken Eddie Brock.
Its Producer Amy Pascal confessed that there is no better actor who could play the anti-hero in the movie.
Via Heroic Hollywood
The producer also dropped a major info that they have “big plans” for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to cross paths with Venom in future films.
“You never know someday… it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen.” She then added “We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet.”
“We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything,” she said.
However the sequel has yet to have a release date.
