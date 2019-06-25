Tom Hardy Confirmed For Venom 2 And Tom Holland ‘Might’ Be In It

Via YouTube

Despite the poor ratings, Venom 2 has confirmed that it’s returning for another sequel.

Tom Hardy is also set to return to the role of Symbiote-stricken Eddie Brock.

Its Producer Amy Pascal confessed that there is no better actor who could play the anti-hero in the movie.

The producer also dropped a major info that they have “big plans” for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to cross paths with Venom in future films.

“You never know someday… it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen.” She then added “We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet.”

“We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything,” she said.

However the sequel has yet to have a release date.