Top 10 Differences "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" Book And The Movie

To all the differences we love!

4 hours ago

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before ps i still love youEntertainment Weekly

1. The Beginning of the Movie is Nothing like the Beginning of the Book

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before ps i still love you hot tubNarcity

The second book actually includes some of the drama that we see in the first movie. Specifically, the hot tub drama

2. Where Peter and LJ Went On Their First Date is Different

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before ps i still love you date scenesElle

In the books, their first date was a lot more chill, Peter actually took Lara Jean to his favorite spot!

3. Lara Jean and John Ambrose Aren’t Pen Pals

Image result for Lara Jean and John AmbroseShowbiz Cheat Sheet

In the books, Lara Jean and John Ambrose have kept in touch over the years and are actually pen pals.

4. The Star Ball Never Happen

Image result for Lara Jean and John AmbroseInsider

In the books, the Star Ball actually doesn’t happen. It’s not until John and Lara Jean run away together after running into Peter and Gen that the two smooch.

5. Their New Contract Goes Missing

Image result for lara jean contractTwitter

In the movie, the contract is not mentioned at all. Such a significant role tho!

6. Josh Is Suppose To Be Around

Image result for lara jean joshBustle

In the books Josh always lingers around Lara Jean, even though he has a girlfriend.

7.  Stormy Is Not John Ambrose’s Grandma

Image result for John Ambrose's Grandma sceneBuzzfeed

Stormy is a completely different person in the books.

8. John Ambrose Does Not Volunteer At Belleview

Image result for John Ambrose Does Not Volunteer At Belleview scenesPopBuzz

The book actually has Jonh Ambrose bumping into Lara Jean

9. The Assassins game Is No Where To Be Found

Image result for the assasins gameGoodreads

Lara Jean and her friends actually play the game Assassins thought out the book, which is why she goes against Gen!

10. The aquarium field trip is a brand new scene that wasn’t in the books.

Image result for the aquarium field trip "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"The Muse

This is addition to the movie is brilliant.

 

 

