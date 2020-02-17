Top 10 Differences “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” Book And The Movie

Entertainment Weekly

1. The Beginning of the Movie is Nothing like the Beginning of the Book

The second book actually includes some of the drama that we see in the first movie. Specifically, the hot tub drama

2. Where Peter and LJ Went On Their First Date is Different

In the books, their first date was a lot more chill, Peter actually took Lara Jean to his favorite spot!

3. Lara Jean and John Ambrose Aren’t Pen Pals

In the books, Lara Jean and John Ambrose have kept in touch over the years and are actually pen pals.

4. The Star Ball Never Happen

In the books, the Star Ball actually doesn’t happen. It’s not until John and Lara Jean run away together after running into Peter and Gen that the two smooch.

5. Their New Contract Goes Missing

In the movie, the contract is not mentioned at all. Such a significant role tho!

6. Josh Is Suppose To Be Around

In the books Josh always lingers around Lara Jean, even though he has a girlfriend.

7. Stormy Is Not John Ambrose’s Grandma

Stormy is a completely different person in the books.

8. John Ambrose Does Not Volunteer At Belleview

The book actually has Jonh Ambrose bumping into Lara Jean

9. The Assassins game Is No Where To Be Found

Lara Jean and her friends actually play the game Assassins thought out the book, which is why she goes against Gen!

10. The aquarium field trip is a brand new scene that wasn’t in the books.

This is addition to the movie is brilliant.