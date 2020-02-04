Top 10 Hottest Albums Coming Out In 2020

This year is going to have stack on stack of new hottest music, especially albums! Huge names have already confirmed new albums – or said they’re working on something, at least, as well as tours.

Without further a do, check out the list below for the best album partay!

1. Kesha – ‘High Road’

NME.com

Release date: January 10

About: Kesha is back, back, back

2. Halsey – ‘Manic’

YouTube

Release date: January 17

About: She’s described it as an album about “female rage”

3. Green Day – ‘Father Of All…’

Wikipedia

Release date: February 7

About: It’s influenced by Kendrick Lamar, which is very interesting.

4. Normani – ‘TBC’

Billboard

Release date: TBC

About: She has been hard at work with some of the most tried-and-tested producers in pop

5. BTS – ‘Map Of The Soul: Shadow’ (TBC)

Soompi

Release date: TBC

About: On 2019’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, BTS delved into Jungian theories of psychology.

6. Lana Del Rey – ‘White Hot Forever’

pluspremierez

Release date: TBC

About: “Surprise release sometime within 12 or 13 months”

7. Cardi B – ‘TBC’

YouTube

Release date: TBC

About: Cardi’s been keeping herself busy, dropping standalone singles like ‘Press’ and ‘Please Me’

8. Blackpink – ‘TBC’

BlackPink wiki fandom

Release date: TBC

About: Kill This Love’ mixed bolshy hip-hop with softer pop moments and it seems likely a follow-up would stick to that loose template.

9. Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

Last.fm

Release date: TBC

About: Get ready for a lot of disco sounds and a project that “doesn’t take itself too seriously”.

10. Lady Gaga – ‘TBC’

NME.com

Release date: TBC

About: “I’m gonna call my next album ADELE,”. Featuring top artist like such, Sophie, BloodPop, and former Dirty Pretty Things member/‘Shallow’ co-writer Anthony Rossomando.

11. Justin Bieber – ‘Changes’

Rap-Up

Release date: February 14

About: After taking a long awaited break, Justin is back to make music waves once again! So far we’ve been gifted with ‘Yummy’ and ‘Get Me’.