Music
Top 10 Hottest Albums Coming Out In 2020
Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lana Del Ray and many more!
This year is going to have stack on stack of new hottest music, especially albums! Huge names have already confirmed new albums – or said they’re working on something, at least, as well as tours.
Without further a do, check out the list below for the best album partay!
1. Kesha – ‘High Road’
NME.com
Release date: January 10
About: Kesha is back, back, back
2. Halsey – ‘Manic’
YouTube
Release date: January 17
About: She’s described it as an album about “female rage”
3. Green Day – ‘Father Of All…’
Wikipedia
Release date: February 7
About: It’s influenced by Kendrick Lamar, which is very interesting.
4. Normani – ‘TBC’
Billboard
Release date: TBC
About: She has been hard at work with some of the most tried-and-tested producers in pop
5. BTS – ‘Map Of The Soul: Shadow’ (TBC)
Soompi
Release date: TBC
About: On 2019’s ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, BTS delved into Jungian theories of psychology.
6. Lana Del Rey – ‘White Hot Forever’
pluspremierez
Release date: TBC
About: “Surprise release sometime within 12 or 13 months”
7. Cardi B – ‘TBC’
YouTube
Release date: TBC
About: Cardi’s been keeping herself busy, dropping standalone singles like ‘Press’ and ‘Please Me’
8. Blackpink – ‘TBC’
BlackPink wiki fandom
Release date: TBC
About: Kill This Love’ mixed bolshy hip-hop with softer pop moments and it seems likely a follow-up would stick to that loose template.
9. Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
Last.fm
Release date: TBC
About: Get ready for a lot of disco sounds and a project that “doesn’t take itself too seriously”.
10. Lady Gaga – ‘TBC’
NME.com
Release date: TBC
About: “I’m gonna call my next album ADELE,”. Featuring top artist like such, Sophie, BloodPop, and former Dirty Pretty Things member/‘Shallow’ co-writer Anthony Rossomando.
11. Justin Bieber – ‘Changes’
Rap-Up
Release date: February 14
About: After taking a long awaited break, Justin is back to make music waves once again! So far we’ve been gifted with ‘Yummy’ and ‘Get Me’.
