Top 10 Jaw Dropping Moments At The 2020 Oscars

1. Brad Pitt took home his second Oscar

Hollywood Reporter

Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’! The win is the actor’s first Oscar for an individual performance. His first Oscar was for producing ’12 Years a Slave’ which won Best Picture in 2014.

2. Joaquin Phoenix Wins Coveted Best Actor Oscar For Joker

Phoenix was the overwhelming favourite, seeing off competition from the likes of Marriage Story’s Adam Driver and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Leonardo DiCaprio.

NewYork Post

3. Eminem sang his Oscar winning song ‘Lose Yourself’

Getty

The song won an Oscar in 2003 for best original song from the movie ‘8 Mile’

4. Parasite wins Best International Feature Film

Variety

The film is worth the watch! Proving the statement, having just been released.

5. Rebel Wilson and James Corden get into their Cats costumes

Indie Wire

What a “cats-astrophic” mess!

6. Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Feature Film

Toy Story Fangirl

“We hope your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier!” the director said. The other nominees were How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link.

7. Timothée Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie

Insider

We love this duo!

8. Natalie Portman makes important fashion statement

Too Fab

Portman wore a full-length black cape with the names of female directors snubbed from the Best Director Oscars category embroidered on it in gold letters.

9. Spike Lee honours The Late Kobe Bryant on the red carpet

Getty

Spike Lee arrived on the red carpet wearing a purple and yellow suit as well as the famous number 24!

10. Rain Rain Not Going Away at The Academy Awards

The carpet is open… and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020

It’s raining Oscars. The giant Oscars statue appears to has been removed, covered in a plastic sheet, due to potential rain damage.