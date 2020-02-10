Entertainment
Top 10 Jaw Dropping Moments At The 2020 Oscars
It’s raining Oscars!
1. Brad Pitt took home his second Oscar
Hollywood Reporter
Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’! The win is the actor’s first Oscar for an individual performance. His first Oscar was for producing ’12 Years a Slave’ which won Best Picture in 2014.
2. Joaquin Phoenix Wins Coveted Best Actor Oscar For Joker
Phoenix was the overwhelming favourite, seeing off competition from the likes of Marriage Story’s Adam Driver and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Leonardo DiCaprio.
NewYork Post
3. Eminem sang his Oscar winning song ‘Lose Yourself’
Getty
The song won an Oscar in 2003 for best original song from the movie ‘8 Mile’
4. Parasite wins Best International Feature Film
Variety
The film is worth the watch! Proving the statement, having just been released.
5. Rebel Wilson and James Corden get into their Cats costumes
Indie Wire
What a “cats-astrophic” mess!
6. Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story Fangirl
“We hope your adventures with Woody and Buzz made growing up a little easier!” the director said. The other nominees were How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, and Missing Link.
7. Timothée Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie
Insider
We love this duo!
8. Natalie Portman makes important fashion statement
Too Fab
Portman wore a full-length black cape with the names of female directors snubbed from the Best Director Oscars category embroidered on it in gold letters.
9. Spike Lee honours The Late Kobe Bryant on the red carpet
Getty
Spike Lee arrived on the red carpet wearing a purple and yellow suit as well as the famous number 24!
10. Rain Rain Not Going Away at The Academy Awards
The carpet is open… and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020
A very soggy red carpet #Oscars pic.twitter.com/a6BlGzbybG
— Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) February 9, 2020
We have an #Oscars rain casualty already, people. pic.twitter.com/4OQeHxM6Yi
— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020
It’s raining Oscars. The giant Oscars statue appears to has been removed, covered in a plastic sheet, due to potential rain damage.
