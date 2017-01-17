Top 12 TIPS to Give the BEST Audition Ever!

An audition often feels like you’re going to an interview, and in a way, it is! Whether it’s an audition to become an actor, singer, performer or even a radio announcer; we’re here to help guide you in the little way we can!

With #Flydol2017 auditions coming up really soon, we’ve compiled 12 of the best tips we could find to help you through your audition!

1. Prepare for the audition

Rehearse your audition as you would rehearse a play. Work on your piece in front of a mirror, parent, family member or friend! Be as confident as you can! Don’t wait until the night before to search for, memorise or rehearse an audition piece! Practice as much as you can, while you can, and build up that confidence!

For those of you who are preparing to audition for #Flydol2017, we have prepared a couple of sample scripts on the Flydol page for you!

2. Do your homework!

Make sure you know all you need to know about the audition. Where and when it is, who’s gonna be there, what it’s all about, and why the auditions are being held! Simple questions really, but their answers are certainly crucial to your audition!

Here’s the #Flydol2017 details (just in case):

When: Saturday, 21st January

Time: 9am – 12pm (registration closes at 12pm SHARP! So be there early!)

Where: Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama

What: We’re looking for a radio icon and digital video star with loads of GREAT content!

3. Dress smart

Always dress smart but casual! Alway be polished in your appearance. First impressions can make or break your audition!

We’re pretty casual here at Fly FM, but that doesn’t mean you should dress like you’re going to the market! Take a bit of initiative to look decent. We would definitely take more notice!

4. Clear your mind

Go into the audition with an open mind. Try not to have any expectations! Try not to put extra pressure on yourself. Take deep breaths and clear your mind! INHALE. EXHALE. and repeat as necessary!

5. C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.C.E

Having confidence sounds easy, but it takes practice. Enter the room with certainty. Even though you might be nervous, try to not let it show. Hold you head up high. Be wary of shuffling feet. You are being sized up the minute you walk in, so practice good posture and body language before you arrive. And don’t forget to smile – that’s the lasting impression you want to leave!

6. Personality

Let your personality shine through! Don’t give one-worded answers! Always ask questions. We’re looking for smart, intelligent and curious individuals!

7. Have a clear introduction

When you first introduce yourself, you should be very clear. Make sure it’s a friendly one that everyone would like! We want to see your awesome personality, and we’re also looking for someone who would fit well into the team!

8. Connection

Build a connection with your audience. Memorise the material or be familiar enough with it to maintain eye contact. Making a connection will make your audition feel natural and believable.

9. Don’t expect to be directed

If you’re lucky, you may be given specific directions by the people conducting the audition. They could tell you how they want you to talk, walk or perform. When you are given directions, follow them, no matter what it is. Sometimes, it could be a test! However, if you do not receive directions, keep your cool and don’t panic. Remember, you’ve practiced for this. You know what you need to do.

10. Leave with a friendly attitude

Your exit matters as much as your entrance! Leave as you entered the room, with a friendly attitude! Your last impression is what you’re leaving us with! Just because the audition has ended, it doesn’t mean we’ve stopped evaluating you!

11. Don’t take things personally

If you’re not called back for a second audition, don’t ever take it personally. They may be looking for someone with specific qualities, and maybe you just don’t fit the part. Though it’s hard, try not to take this personally. Certain roles need certain types of people, and if this isn’t the role for you, something more suitable will come up.

12. Congratulate yourself

This is perhaps the most difficult part of auditioning. Whether you land the audition or not, congratulate yourself for auditioning in the first place! You did great! Unfortunately, this particular role may not be the “one” for you, but something else is out there, and it could be a whole lot better! Remember, the more you audition, the closer you are to landing that dream role.