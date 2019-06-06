Top 5 Character Reveals In Movie Trailers

We’re looking at times where a character or a group of characters stole their respective movie trailers by just appearing. It doesn’t matter if we already knew they were going to be in the film – as long as it was epic!

Guardians of the Galaxy – “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” trailer were filled with the appearances from our favourite Marvel heroes. But it was the Guardians of the Galaxy that stood up above the rest. And their last minute cameo got us excited to see the Avengers finally team up with the Guardians.

Disney Princesses – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (2018)

Each Disney princess is iconic enough on her own. Seeing them all together is a crossover event only the Avengers could match. When the trailer showed the main character, Venelope would meet both new and old Disney princesses, fans from every generation got a new chance to see their favourite royals.

Wonder Woman – “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

Despite being one of the most recognisable heroines of all time, it took Wonder Woman 75 years to appear on the movie screen. That long wait finally ended in this trailer that showed Wonder Woman protecting the Dark Knight with her shield. The moment is so awesome!

Spider-Man – “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Right before the trailer ends, Captain America gets his shield taken from him. A split second later, Spider-Man appears with the shield and says, “Hey, everyone.” His casual introduction might be the most hilarious understatement of all time. His epic appearance here marked the dawn of an exciting new era for him.

Han Solo & Chewbacca – “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” (2015)

There are few cinematic duos as beloved as Han Solo and Chewbacca. After a decade, their sensational reveal in the trailer gave us chills while filling us with anticipation and nostalgia. Although Star Wars was moving in a new direction, our old friends, Han Solo and Chewbacca will be there to welcome us back to a universe we loved.