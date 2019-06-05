Top 5 Greatest Live Action Disney Songs

The newly released Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” gives soundtrack makeovers to many of the classic songs, but there’s one new musical number in the movie that’s Jasmine’s song “Speechless.” This inspirational reprise brings us to walk down the memory lane on our five favourite and greatest live action Disney songs.

We’re All In This Together – High School Musical (2006)

If you were in school when “High School Musical” hit the scene, chances are you listened to its soundtracks repeatedly. There was something truly charming and even joyous about the surprise cultural phenomenon that spawned two sequels with awesome music too.

Last Midnight – Into The Woods (2014)

Indeed, this live action movie served a number of great songs. But the most well-performed and beautifully shot number, however, has to be “Last Midnight.” As all of our main characters point fingers at one another, the witch places a curse on them for irresponsibly playing the blame game.

The Climb – Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, this is an empowering ballad about never giving up and the journey that is life. It’s also a welcome change of phase from the poppy music we’d expect from “Hannah Montana,” demonstrating this Miley’s promising future.

That’s How You Know – Enchanted (2007)

Amy Adams totally convinced us that she was a live action Disney princess through all the delightful songs, especially this particular number. Her magical presence spreads throughout Central Park as everyone gets in on a big scale production number about cherishing your significant other.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Mary Poppins (1964)

The most memorable song in the movie is also the hardest to pronounce. You wouldn’t think a mouthful like “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” could inspire such a timeless song, but it continues to stick with us, thanks to the creative lyrics and the sparkling performances from the stars.