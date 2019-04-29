Top 5 Incredible Daenerys Targaryen Moments

Daenerys Targaryen is arguably one of the most interesting and well-developed characters in the Song of Ice and Fire universe. She has been hatching dragons, freeing slaves and taking over to “do what queens do best,” which is rule. Here are the 5 most awesome Daenerys Targaryen moments in the series.

Walking Into A Burning Funeral Pyre

Season 1, Episode 10 (Fire and Blood)

When we first meet Daenerys, she was meek and unsure, living under the thumb of her abusive older brother. Her marriage to Khal Drogo starts of as a nightmare, but with her new position as Khaleesi, confidence began to grow. And after Drogo’s death, where she walked into his funeral pyre, she emerges from the flames with three newly hatched dragons. It’s an awesome proof to her followers that there’s much more to her that meets the eye.

First Time Riding Dragons

Seaon 5, Episode 9 (The Dance of Dragons)

After Daenerys grudgingly reopens Daznak’s pit, the Sons of the Harpy see their chance to strike. Drogon has been MIA for a while now, last sighted flying over the Valyrian Peninsula. But just in the nick of time, he lands in the arena to defend Dany. To get him out of harm’s way, Daenerys climbs onto his back and takes to the sky. The initially unsure but then resolute climb onto Drogon’s back as the music swells is a defining moment in her character.

Burning Kraznys, the Breaker of Chains

Season 3, Episode 4 (And Now His Watch Is Ended)

As a young woman, Dany is often underestimated. It’s a mistake that few man make twice. After enduring the insults of Astapor’s slave trader Kraznys in silence, she surprises him with her ability to speak and understand Valyrian. Coming early in Season 3, this moment sets the tone for her wider character arc and proves that she has a lot more coming than anyone gives her credit for.

Burning Jamie’s Army

Season 7, Episode 4 (The Spoils Of War)

Dragons had not been seen in the seven kingdoms for almost a century and a half. When Daenerys reveals Drogon to the Lannister forces, she does so in the most bada** manner possible. Jamie’s look of incredulity and awe is completely justified. Not only is she riding a dragon into battle, she’s done the impossible twice by bringing a huge Dothraki army across the narrow sea to Westeros. As she turns his armies to ash, she really is unstoppable.

Beyond The Wall

Season 7, Episode 6 (Beyond The Wall)

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow don’t see eye to eye at their first meeting. Jon’s refusal to bend the knee shows Dany that he’s hard headed. But when Jon undertakes the dangerous mission beyond the wall to convince the South of the White Walker threat, its Dany to the rescue! For this, she earns Jon’s respect and loyalty but loses a dragon. It is a devastating moment, but proves once again what she’s willing to do to protect the realm and those dear to her.