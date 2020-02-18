Featured
Top Songs February 2020
All the top songs that made February!
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
On “Blinding Lights,” the second hottest single to The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, Abel confesses a constant state of distraction in which he only finds relief when in the presence of a lover.- Genius
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Roddy Ricch reflects on retaining his riches while revisiting prior altercations with the law—in August 2019, Roddy was arrested for domestic violence. – Genius
Dance Monkey – Tones And I
Australian singer Tones and I sings about the struggles of being a musical performer, inspired by her experiences as a busker. – Billboard
Memories – Maroon 5
Lyrically, the song is a reflective look back at the past, while also paying homage to those in our lives who may no longer be with us. – Genius
Roxanne – Arizona Zervas
“Roxanne” is a song that describes a girl called Roxanne, who, according to Arizona, likes to party and spend her dad’s money. It describes his relationship with her and just in general, how she acts and is. “Roxanne” is a song about a girl I wanted but didn’t need”. – Genius
Circles – Post Malone
The track continues the heartbreak theme from “Goodbyes” as he struggles to maintain a strong relationship with this girl. – Genius
Ride It – Regard
“Ride It” by Regard is a remix of a song by Jay Sean by the same name. The song became a viral hit through video social media platform Tik Tok, where fans took part in the #rideitchallenge. – Genius
Falling – Trevor Daniel
The song is for those who went through breakups etc… but after all it’s a pretty good song. – Genius
Life Is Good – Future ft. Drake
Although the song was released as a collaboration, it’s divided in two solo songs. – Genius
Yummy – Justin Bieber
Justin uses the term ‘Yummy’ to describe his wife, Hailey Bieber, to which he is known for publicly gushing over. – Genius
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
In “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles recalls a summer past, singing of scrumptious berries and a former love. – Genius
Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
Lose You To Love Me,” is about discovering her true self through the difficult process of losing a lover. The song is the lead single from her highly anticipated third studio album, Rare, and has been seemingly confirmed to be about her rocky relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. – Genius
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
She flaunts her confidence after breaking up with an unfaithful lover. – Genius
You should be sad – Halsey
In the country-influenced track Halsey pours out her frustrations about a previous relationship. – Genius
Bad guy – Billie Eilish
“bad guy” is a playful, bass-heavy track that sees Eilish taunting her lover, flaunting her tough nature while questioning his own. – Genius
Say So – Doja Cat
The song went viral when users on the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, uploading videos of themselves dancing to it. – Genius
Liar – Camila Cabello
This isn’t the first time Camila has given fans two tracks concurrently. – Genius
Highest In The Room – Travis Scott
Travis discusses his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend and mother of his child – Kylie Jenner – and his self-proclaimed title as the most intoxicated person in the place he is in. – Genius
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
The disco-inspired track kick starts Dua’s new era. –Genius
