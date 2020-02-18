Top Songs February 2020

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

On “Blinding Lights,” the second hottest single to The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, Abel confesses a constant state of distraction in which he only finds relief when in the presence of a lover.- Genius

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch reflects on retaining his riches while revisiting prior altercations with the law—in August 2019, Roddy was arrested for domestic violence. – Genius

Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Australian singer Tones and I sings about the struggles of being a musical performer, inspired by her experiences as a busker. – Billboard

Memories – Maroon 5

Lyrically, the song is a reflective look back at the past, while also paying homage to those in our lives who may no longer be with us. – Genius

Roxanne – Arizona Zervas

“Roxanne” is a song that describes a girl called Roxanne, who, according to Arizona, likes to party and spend her dad’s money. It describes his relationship with her and just in general, how she acts and is. “Roxanne” is a song about a girl I wanted but didn’t need”. – Genius

Circles – Post Malone

The track continues the heartbreak theme from “Goodbyes” as he struggles to maintain a strong relationship with this girl. – Genius

Ride It – Regard

“Ride It” by Regard is a remix of a song by Jay Sean by the same name. The song became a viral hit through video social media platform Tik Tok, where fans took part in the #rideitchallenge. – Genius

Falling – Trevor Daniel

The song is for those who went through breakups etc… but after all it’s a pretty good song. – Genius

Life Is Good – Future ft. Drake

Although the song was released as a collaboration, it’s divided in two solo songs. – Genius

Advertisement

Yummy – Justin Bieber

Justin uses the term ‘Yummy’ to describe his wife, Hailey Bieber, to which he is known for publicly gushing over. – Genius

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

In “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles recalls a summer past, singing of scrumptious berries and a former love. – Genius

Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

Lose You To Love Me,” is about discovering her true self through the difficult process of losing a lover. The song is the lead single from her highly anticipated third studio album, Rare, and has been seemingly confirmed to be about her rocky relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. – Genius

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

She flaunts her confidence after breaking up with an unfaithful lover. – Genius

You should be sad – Halsey

In the country-influenced track Halsey pours out her frustrations about a previous relationship. – Genius

Bad guy – Billie Eilish

“bad guy” is a playful, bass-heavy track that sees Eilish taunting her lover, flaunting her tough nature while questioning his own. – Genius

Say So – Doja Cat

The song went viral when users on the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, uploading videos of themselves dancing to it. – Genius

Liar – Camila Cabello

This isn’t the first time Camila has given fans two tracks concurrently. – Genius

Highest In The Room – Travis Scott

Travis discusses his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend and mother of his child – Kylie Jenner – and his self-proclaimed title as the most intoxicated person in the place he is in. – Genius

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

The disco-inspired track kick starts Dua’s new era. –Genius