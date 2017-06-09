Tourism Tax to Be Enforced in July

The Tourism Tax in Malaysia is set to be enforced on July 1st, will see rates of between RM2.50 to RM20 charged for a night’s stay, according to Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, Tourism and Culture Minister

The cost will be set at a fixed rather and will depend on the level of accommodation. This is on top of a 6% GST.

The tax will be imposed on all visitors – both foreign tourists and Malaysians – staying for either leisure, holiday or business purposes.

However, this tax will not apply to home stays, premises maintained by religious institutions for non-commercial purposes or premises with fewer than 10 rooms.

Mohamed Nazri rejected the claims that the implementation of the tax would be postponed.

“The gazette (on Tourism Tax) is automatic, in accordance with the country’s procedures, when it is approved by the Parliament, the gazette is automatic. If we want to say it has not been gazetted, that’s right, but it cannot prevent the will of our MPs who have unanimously approved to implement this tax, and it will be implemented. So our target is July 1,” he said.

He continued to explain that the tax would be able to bring in an income of about RM654.62 million if there was a 60 per cent occupancy rate at over 11 million hotel rooms in the country.