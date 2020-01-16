Tove Lo Releases Two New Surprise Songs

Tove lo has dropped two of her latest tracks today, 16 January 2020, titled “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.”

This comes only four months after the release of her album “Sunshine Kitty” in September 2019. The song is a surprise collaboration with Billie Eilish’s brother, FINNEAS.

In a previous interview with Variety, FINNEAS spoke about working alongside Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez and mentioned of being a “big fan” of Tove Lo. However, at the time did not mention they were working together.

The 32 year old singer is also nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards for her elaborate music video “Glad He’s Gone”.