Connect with us
FlyFM Mayhem Bad Choice

Music

Tove Lo Releases Two New Surprise Songs

Listen to it here!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Tove lo has dropped two of her latest tracks today, 16 January 2020, titled “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak.”

Advertisement

This comes only four months after the release of her album “Sunshine Kitty” in September 2019. The song is a surprise collaboration with Billie Eilish’s brother, FINNEAS.

In a previous interview with Variety, FINNEAS spoke about working alongside Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez and mentioned of being a “big fan” of Tove Lo. However, at the time did not mention they were working together.

The 32 year old singer is also nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards for her elaborate music video  “Glad He’s Gone”.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Entertainment3 hours ago

Game of Thrones Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ Likely to Come Out In 2022

2022 here we come!
#FlyShareIt4 hours ago

Malaysian Singer Who Kept Sun Bear Locked In Apartment Fined RM27,000

By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Music4 hours ago

Tove Lo Releases Two New Surprise Songs

Listen to it here!
Entertainment22 hours ago

Video Of Sleeping MOH Staff In KLIA2 Raises Fear Of Sick Travellers Entering Malaysia

By Says - May Vin Ang
Advertisement
Advertisement