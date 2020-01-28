Entertainment
‘Transformers’ Gets Revamped With Two Films In The Works
The studio still views “Transformers” as a top priority!
Daily Mail
“Transformers” franchise is going through a revamp and the results are 2 new separate films are already in the works.
wallpapersite.com
Sources tell Variety two simultaneous scripts are now in active development: one by James Vanderbilt and one by Joby Harold.
www.newsday.com
Paramount’s most recent take on the franchise was 2018’s “Bumblebee,” a coming-of-age tale that was produced on a smaller budget than other “Transformers” films. That different approach went over well with both critics and audiences, grossing $465 million worldwide.
CinemaBlend
No news as to which direction the both filsm will follow as directors still have not been picked as of now.
Screen Rant
The studio still views “Transformers” as a top priority, with hopes to attach directors to each script as soon as possible.
