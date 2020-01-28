‘Transformers’ Gets Revamped With Two Films In The Works

Daily Mail

“Transformers” franchise is going through a revamp and the results are 2 new separate films are already in the works.

Sources tell Variety two simultaneous scripts are now in active development: one by James Vanderbilt and one by Joby Harold.

Paramount’s most recent take on the franchise was 2018’s “Bumblebee,” a coming-of-age tale that was produced on a smaller budget than other “Transformers” films. That different approach went over well with both critics and audiences, grossing $465 million worldwide.

No news as to which direction the both filsm will follow as directors still have not been picked as of now.

The studio still views “Transformers” as a top priority, with hopes to attach directors to each script as soon as possible.