Entertainment
Travel Time Tips During The 2020 Chinese New Year Celebration
Have a safe journey back home and Fly wishes you a Happy Chinese New Year!
Chinese New Year
The 2020 Chinese New Year celebration is this weekend so you can expect the road to be jam!
But don’t worry, FlyFM has got the quickest ways to get to your hometowns relatively faster than usual and also safely. It’s best suggested to travel on the PLUS highway from Kuala Lumpur heading towards:
- Perlis,
- Kedah,
- Penang,
- Perak (north)
- Johor
before 9 AM and after 12 PM for the other states not listed above.
After you stomachs have been filled with gooood food and you’re ready to head back to the city center, it’s best to travel before 9 AM as well, from these states:
- Perlis
- Kedah
- Penang
- Perak (north)
- Johor
- other states
The expected traffic delays will be from 20th Jan till 2 Feb 2020.
Don’t forget to service your cars before heading out on your long journey on the road, as well as to make sure your family members are all buckled up. Don’t forget your babies will have to be in their baby car seats as required by the law. F1 racers are not wanted! always stick to the speed limit assigned. As a treat, the PLUS highway has offered major discounts on tolls to Class 1 users, enjoy!
thesun.ie
HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR!
Recent Posts
Travel Time Tips During The 2020 Chinese New Year Celebration
Have a safe journey back home and Fly wishes you a Happy Chinese New Year!
Needlefish Jumps Out Of The Ocean And Pierces Through Teenage Boy’s Neck
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ Will Debut Unheard Song “Only the Young”
Tay Tay is full of surprises!
8 YouTube Channels To Watch When You’re Bored Outta Your Mind
By Juice - Ammar Haziq
Blinfold Test!
Fly vs The Internet! How many keropok can Fly's AM Mayhem pick up while blindfolded?