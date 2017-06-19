Traveling in Style: Inside the New 60-ft Submarine

I guess luxury yachts were so yesterday…

Fit for James Bond himself, the Neyk is a 60-ft submarine that can accommodate up to 20 guests. It comes complete with a lavish lounge area, a kitchen, a library and a galley!

The Neyk, which is currently being built in the Netherlands is expected to compete its first prototype in 2018. Also, it is a collaboration between Ocean Submarine and Rolls-Royce.

The price has not yet been released but we can only guess how many 0’s will be on the back of that number!