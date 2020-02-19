Music
Troye Sivan Reveals He Co-Wrote One Of BTS Songs ‘Louder Than Bombs’
Map of the Soul: 7, will supposedly drop on February 21.
Troye Sivan just dropped a bomb! That he co-wrote one of BTS’s songs in their upcoming album!
The boy band released the full track list on their twitter pages for their much awaited album Map of the Soul: 7, which will supposedly drop on February 21. The Australian singer-songwriter also revealed hours after that he collaborated with the BTS boys to co-write one of their hottest hits in the album called, “Louder Than Bombs.”
Check Troye’s post down below:
Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p
— troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020
Apparently Troye Sivan isn’t the only artist to have collaborated with the Bangtan boys, Canadian singer Allie X also confirmed she co-wrote “Louder Than Bombs” alongside Sivan, Leland and Bram Inscore.
The band has also asked for huge artists to collaborate on this upcoming album such as Sia on the closing track “On.”
See BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7 full track list, below:
1. Intro: Persona
2. Boy With Luv ft Halsey
3. Make It Right
4. Jamais Vu
5. Dionysus
6. Interlude: Shadow
7. Black Swan
8. Filter
9.시차
10. Louder Than Bombs
11. On
12.욱 (UGH!)
13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
14. Inner Child
15.친구
16. Moon
17. Respect
18. We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal
19. Outro: Ego
20, On ft Sia (Digital version only)
Meanwhile, the boys will join James Corden in his Carpool Karaoke segment, for the first time ever. Can’t wait!
