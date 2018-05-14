Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Sets Record As The Oldest Current Prime Minister!

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad not only created history by becoming Malaysia’s Prime Minister once again under a different party, Party Harapan but also as the oldest current Prime Minister!

According to an article by the Guinness World Records, it states that Dr Mahathir, born on 20th December 1925, is a record holder as the oldest current Prime Minister at the age of 93.

After 15 years, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made is return once again as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

Sebentar tadi, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad telah mengangkat sumpah sebagai Perdana Menteri Malaysia ke-7 di hadapan Yang Di Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V. -Admin Posted by Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad on Thursday, 10 May 2018

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad election victory means he’s older than the two previous serving politicians that is recognized by Guinness World Records.

The two previous record holders were King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz who was the oldest current Prime Minister by the time he passed away at the age of 84 and King Abdullah Ibn Abdul Aziz, who held the post until his death at the age of 90.



Photo: Shutterstock

Source: Guinness World Records & NST