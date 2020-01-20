#FlyShareIt
Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School
By SAYS Liew Ashley
Prime Minister and acting Education Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has assured that the black-shoe policy will not be implemented
In a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Dr Mahathir wittily said that students will be free to wear any colour shoes they want to school…
Recent Posts
[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow
By Says - Sadho Ram
Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey
We are here for it!
[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles
By Says - Sadho Ram
Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School
By SAYS Liew Ashley
Who Is Billie Eilish Brother And Producer Finneas O’Connell?
He has produced songs for Selena Gomez,Justin Bieber, Halsey, Camila Cabello and many many more!