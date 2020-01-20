Connect with us
Sifu Yen

Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School

By SAYS Liew Ashley

Published

6 hours ago

on

Cover image via Hari Anggara/Malay Mail Free Malaysia Today

Prime Minister and acting Education Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has assured that the black-shoe policy will not be implemented

In a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Dr Mahathir wittily said that students will be free to wear any colour shoes they want to school…

#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School

By SAYS Liew Ashley
