Twitter Goes ‘Cray-Crayyy’ To Justin Timberlakes ‘Man Of The Woods’ New Album

Justin Timberlake has just unveiled his newest album and twitter has been buzzinggg ever since!

After 5 years since the release of JT’s album The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, The singer shared a minute-long teaser trailer for the record on Twitter January 2nd.

His album, titled ‘Man of the Woods’ is set to arrive February 2nd!!!

Here’s what JT fans has to say about it!

I’m so emotional… 😭 I’m so excited for Justin’s new album, and the new era… but also very sad that 20/20 experience era had to end… 😭😭😭 I dunno how to get my feelings right. #ManOfTheWoods #justintimberlake #MOTW #2020Experience — Laura Huzell (@Huzelll) January 2, 2018

#JustinTimberlake is FINALLY releasing an album, and it’s nothing like his past music. pic.twitter.com/jFH10332GY — InStyle (@InStyle) January 2, 2018

I’m confused at that Timberlake promo. He bout to put out a country album or something? pic.twitter.com/QP8LfuZIRs — 𝔼𝕓. (@EbtheCeleb) January 2, 2018

Really hoping Man Of The Woods has some long-lasting smashes on it Honestly mainly because those visuals are a winter/spring aesthetic and I love them — Like corn on the kob (@kobcritic) January 2, 2018

So @jtimberlake is going the way of 2012/2013 @JohnMayer and becoming a mountain man, and I’m 100% here for it. — Brooke (@123broke) January 2, 2018

Can’t wait for the release of the album!