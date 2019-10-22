Connect with us

Two Coldplay Albums Coming Your Way, 100 Years in the Making!

Does this mean double the tour?!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Image result for coldplay 100 years

Coldplay are releasing a double album on November 22! In a letter to fans, the band wrote:

“for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working ona thing called Everyday Life.” The note continues, “in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.’” The first half of the LP is apparently called “sunrise” and the second half is “sunset.” Find the band’s note, as well as a teaser video and posters that popped up globally, below.

Image result for coldplay 100 years

Late last year they released a new songs with Pharrell and Stormzy on a Global Citizen EP. They also shared collaborations with Big Sean and Brian Eno respectively.

