Music
Two Coldplay Albums Coming Your Way, 100 Years in the Making!
Does this mean double the tour?!
Coldplay are releasing a double album on November 22! In a letter to fans, the band wrote:
“for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working ona thing called Everyday Life.” The note continues, “in the classifieds you might write ‘double album for sale, one very careful owner.’” The first half of the LP is apparently called “sunrise” and the second half is “sunset.” Find the band’s note, as well as a teaser video and posters that popped up globally, below.
Late last year they released a new songs with Pharrell and Stormzy on a Global Citizen EP. They also shared collaborations with Big Sean and Brian Eno respectively.
LOVE this type of real, old-fashioned post! Thanks @coldplay, new album due out 22 November! 🎉👏💕 #EverydayLife #Music pic.twitter.com/JDZeJQQzNM
— Dan B (@danbullock) October 21, 2019
Coldplay's 'November 22, 1919' teaser poster was found at the Paulista metro station in São Paulo…. On the Yellow line…. 😅 pic.twitter.com/9spbYKx4pd
— ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 15, 2019
